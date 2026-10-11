Ellis stopped 26 of 30 shots on net in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Mammoth.

After anchoring the Sabres to a victory in his season debut Tuesday, Ellis took a step back in Saturday's loss. He didn't surrender the lead until late in the second period, where Utah's Nick Schmaltz buried a power-play goal for the eventual game-winning tally. Ellis now holds a 1-1-0 record, a 2.90 GAA and an .880 save percentage across 50 shots on net between two outings. With Alex Lyon (upper body) still recovering from injury, Ellis should continue to see work in the interim with Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen struggling as the lead option. Ellis is best in fantasy as a streaming option in deep leagues when given a favorable matchup.