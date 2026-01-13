Ellis turned away 28 of 31 shots on net in Monday's 4-3 loss to the Panthers.

With the game tied 2-2 entering the final period, Ellis allowed one even-strength tally before the Panthers buried an empty netter near the end of the contest. With Monday's loss, the 25-year-old netminder now has a 5-4-0 record with a 3.11 GAA and a .900 save percentage across 10 outings this season. Since his return to the lineup from a concussion that kept him sidelined for the majority of December and the start of January, Ellis has a 1-1-0 record with a .921 save percentage across two appearances. With Alex Lyon (lower body) sidelined for at least a few more games, Ellis should get at least one more start in relief of Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen as he tries to work his way into a more consistent role in the Sabres' crease. His next chance to take the ice is Wednesday against the Flyers.