Ellis stopped 29 of 34 shots in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Flyers.

Ellis gave up three goals, including two on Philadelphia power plays, in a span of 59 seconds during the first period. He allowed two more in the second before keeping things clean in the third, though it was too late to make a difference. Ellis continues to struggle to separate himself from Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen and Alex Lyon in the Sabres' goaltending battle. Ellis has a 4-3-0 record with a 3.40 GAA and an .892 save percentage over seven starts. It's safe to assume one of the other two goalies will get the nod Friday in Winnipeg after Ellis' lackluster performance Wednesday.