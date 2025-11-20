Ellis made 29 saves in Wednesday's 6-2 loss to Calgary.

The rookie netminder crashed back to earth in the third period Wednesday, giving up four goals on 14 shots as the Flames blew open a 2-2 tie. Ellis was mainly the victim of bad luck and bad defensive play in front of him however -- the final puck to get past him caromed off the back glass, came over the top of the net and deflected in off his skate before he could even locate it. Ellis has started four of the last five games for a Buffalo team searching for some stability in net, going 2-2-0 with a 3.77 GAA and .886 save percentage, and the 25-year-old may not be the solution.