Ellis could be part of a timeshare in the crease early in the 2026-27 campaign if he makes the Opening Night roster, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports Wednesday.

Head coach Lindy Ruff said Wednesday that the Sabres' goaltenders will likely share the net to begin the 2026-27 campaign. While Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen and Alex Lyon will likely see the most playing time in the crease this year, Ellis could benefit from a timeshare if he breaks camp with the Sabres. Across 16 appearances with the NHL club last year, Ellis went 8-4-2 with a 2.90 GAA and .903 save percentage.