Ellis made 32 saves in Monday's 5-1 win over the Oilers.

The 25-year-old rookie mostly shut down the high-powered Edmonton offense en route to his second straight win and third in four starts. Ellis is making a case to become more than just the third wheel in the Buffalo crease, posting a 3.02 GAA and .907 save percentage while starting three of the last four contests, but he'll be tough to rely on in most fantasy formats as long as Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen and Alex Lyon are both still in the picture.