Ellis stopped 16 of 18 shots in Thursday's 3-2 preseason overtime loss to the Red Wings.

It's not clear if it was planned for Ellis to play in this game, but he ended up checking in when Alex Lyon (upper body) got hurt in the first period. Ellis put in a decent performance despite the overtime loss. The 25-year-old netminder would handle a traditional backup role if Lyon is out for any length of time, though both goalies may still end up on the roster after head coach Lindy Ruff indicated before camp that the Sabres are ready to roster three netminders again in 2026-27. Ellis made 16 appearances in the 2025-26 regular season under similar circumstances, posting a 2.90 GAA and a .903 save percentage.