Ellis stopped 24 of 28 shots in Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over the Red Wings.

Ellis has won two of his three starts this season, but he's allowed at least four goals in his two outings this month. With an .895 save percentage in his three appearances, and still in a competition with Alex Lyon and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen for the goaltending job, it's hard to trust Ellis in most fantasy formats. It's unclear when he'll play again, but the Sabres' next game is scheduled for Monday at home against the Oilers.