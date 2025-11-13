Ellis stopped 32 of 36 shots in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Mammoth. The fifth goal was an empty-netter.

Ellis held the Mammoth to one goal over the first two periods, but the home team erupted in the third to run away with the game. It ends up as a middling effort for the 25-year-old, who is 1-1-0 with six goals allowed on 67 shots over his first two NHL appearances. Ellis has been battling with Alex Lyon and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen for playing time, though none of the three goalies has yet to get on a hot streak to seize the top job. Given the crowded crease, it's unclear when Ellis might play again.