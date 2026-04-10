Ellis made 37 saves in a 5-0 win over Columbus on Thursday.

It was Ellis' first start and just his second appearance for Buffalo since Feb. 3. And it was his first career shutout. Ellis' 37 saves are tied for the third-most by a rookie netminder in a shutout in Sabres' history. Linus Ullmark stopped 40 and Martin Biron made 39 saves. Ellis is slotted into the number two spot in Buffalo with Alex Lyon out for at least a week with a lower-body injury.