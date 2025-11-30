Ellis stopped 22 of 24 shots in Saturday's 3-2 shootout win over the Wild.

Ellis was torched for six goals in his last outing, but he was able to pick up his third win in his last four starts with this performance. The second goal he allowed in regulation was off a turnover, so this was actually a pretty good performance for the 25-year-old. Ellis is up to 4-2-0 with a 3.13 GAA and an .898 save percentage across six starts this season. The Sabres don't have any back-to-backs in the coming week -- they play at home against the Jets on Monday before visiting the Flyers on Wednesday and the Jets on Friday. With three goalies on the roster, it remains difficult to predict how the workload will get divided, though Ellis getting a win Saturday should help him get another look in the crease soon.