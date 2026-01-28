Sabres' Colten Ellis: Gets win in relief
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Ellis was pressed into duty in the first period Tuesday after starter Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen exited because of a lower-body injury. He made 16 saves in relief and allowed two goals.
Alex Lyon will step into the injury void with UPL on the shelf, but Ellis is a capable spot starter. His .898 save percentage is league average (.897), and he has three wins in his last four appearances (3-1-0).
More News
-
Sabres' Colten Ellis: Nets another win•
-
Sabres' Colten Ellis: Tending twine versus Montreal•
-
Sabres' Colten Ellis: Allows three goals in loss•
-
Sabres' Colten Ellis: Defending home crease Monday•
-
Sabres' Colten Ellis: Nabs win in return to crease•
-
Sabres' Colten Ellis: Gets starting nod Thursday•