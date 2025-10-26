Ellis is day-to-day due to tightness in his back, Rachel Lenzi of The Buffalo News reports Saturday.

Ellis was originally expected to start in Saturday's road game against Toronto, but he missed that assignment due to his injury. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen got the nod instead and stopped 18 of 22 shots in a 4-3 overtime loss. Even if Ellis ends up being an option for Tuesday's home game against Columbus, it's not clear if he'll play between the pipes. In addition to Ellis and Luukkonen, Buffalo also has goaltender Alex Lyon on the roster, so there's plenty of competition for starts.