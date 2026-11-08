Ellis will defend home crease in Sunday's clash against the Golden Knights, per Heather Engel of NHL.com.

Ellis has been up and down over his past handful of outings. Over his last three appearances, he's posted a shutout, a 2-1-0 record, a 2.69 GAA and a .909 save percentage. He's been a solid backup option behind Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen this season with Alex Lyon (shoulder) still on injured reserve. He'll be a boom-or-bust fantasy option for Sunday against a solid offense in the Golden Knights, who currently rank 14th in the NHL with 3.24 goals per game.