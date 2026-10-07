Ellis stopped 18 of 20 shots in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Wild.

Ellis allowed goals to Danila Yurov and Maxim Shabanov during a 1:45 span in the second period but was perfect the rest of the way, giving Buffalo's offense an opportunity to rally. The Sabres erased the two-goal deficit in the third before Noah Power delivered the winner in overtime. This was Ellis' first appearance of the season, and he should remain as the Sabres' No. 2 option between the posts behind Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, although he could lose some opportunities once Alex Lyon (upper body) returns to the roster, which could happen sooner rather than later. For now, though, Ellis should continue as the backup behind Luukkonen, meaning his opportunities to see action will remain limited, and his fantasy upside will remain matchup-based.