Ellis stopped all six shots he faced after replacing Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (lower body) in the third period of Saturday's 3-1 preseason loss to the Penguins.

The Sabres could be facing an early goaltending crisis. This is the second time this preseason Ellis has been needed in relief of an injured teammate, after Alex Lyon (upper body) left Thursday's contest. If the issues for Luukkonen and Lyon sideline them for any length of time, Ellis would get the start for Buffalo's opener Thursday against Columbus. In that scenario, Matt Villalta would be the most likely candidate to be recalled from AHL Rochester to back Ellis up.