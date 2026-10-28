Ellis recorded a 23-save shutout in Tuesday's 2-0 win over the Sharks.

Ellis hadn't played in the last five games, and given Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen's inconsistency in that stretch, it's fair to question why Ellis didn't get a chance earlier. The 26-year-old netminder is now 2-1-0 with eight goals allowed on 82 shots over four games this season. The Sabres have two more stops on their road trip -- Thursday in Anaheim and Saturday in Los Angeles. It seems likely Ellis will get another look before the team heads back to Buffalo.