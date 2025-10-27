Ellis (back) returned to practice Monday and should be available moving forward.

Ellis was scratched from his scheduled start Saturday against Toronto due to tightness in his back, but he downplayed the severity of the issue Monday. He said that he wasn't feeling 100 percent healthy Saturday, and the team made the decision to simply start Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen rather than having Ellis push through. Head coach Lindy Ruff said after practice that Ellis felt much better and will likely be fully available going forward.