Ellis is expected to start at home against Utah on Saturday, per Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550.

Ellis is set to make his second start of the campaign after stopping 18 of 20 shots en route to a 3-2 overtime victory over the Wild on Tuesday. He had an 8-4-2 record, 2.90 GAA and .903 save percentage in 16 regular-season appearances with the Sabres in 2025-26. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen has gotten off to a rough start, and Alex Lyon (upper body) is on the shelf, so there might be an opportunity for Ellis to get extra work in the short term if he performs well.