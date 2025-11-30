Ellis will protect the road goal versus the Wild on Saturday, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Ellis has not played in the last four games since he allowed six goals on 35 shots to the Flames. The Sabres' three-man goalie room continues to make it difficult for any of the team's netminders to carve out a larger role. Ellis will have a tough test against the Wild, who have won seven straight games with three shutout victories in that span.