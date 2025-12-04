Ellis will start in goal on the road versus the Flyers on Wednesday, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.

Ellis won his last outing, stopping 22 of 24 shots in a 3-2 shootout win over the Wild on Saturday. He is still working on carving out a larger share of playing time as the Sabres balance having three goalies on their roster. The Flyers have won three of their last four games while scoring 13 times in that span.