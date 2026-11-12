Ellis allowed three goals on eight shots after replacing Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen early in the third period of Wednesday's 8-3 loss to the Lightning.

Luukkonen was tagged with the loss, but neither goalie could do much to slow down the visitors' offensive onslaught. Ellis has gone 3-3-0 this season in eight outings (seven starts) with a 3.39 GAA and .873 save percentage, and the door would appear to be wide open for Alex Lyon (shoulder) to take on a significant role in the crease as soon as he's cleared to make his 2026-27 debut.