Ellis will start Tuesday's home game against the Wild, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.

Ellis didn't start in either of the Sabres' first two games of the season, but he'll make his regular-season debut Tuesday. Across 16 regular-season appearances with Buffalo last year, he went 8-4-2 with a 2.90 GAA and .903 save percentage. Although Ellis will draw the start against Minnesota, Alex Lyon (upper body) participated in Tuesday's morning skate, and Ellis could lose out on some opportunities once Lyon is cleared to return to game action.