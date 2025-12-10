Ellis will guard the road goal versus the Oilers on Tuesday, Rachel Lenzi of The Buffalo News reports.

Ellis will get a chance in goal after giving up five goals on 35 shots in his last outing Wednesday versus the Flyers to begin the Sabres' road trip. He'll have an extremely tough task ahead, as the Oilers have erupted for 19 goals over their last four games. Ellis did defeat Edmonton on Nov. 17, stopping 32 of 33 shots in that 5-1 win for Buffalo.