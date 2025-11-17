Ellis will defend the home crease against the Oilers on Monday, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.

Ellis has seen limited playing time for the Sabres this season but has been relatively effective when called upon, going 2-1-0 with a 3.35 GAA and .895 save percentage over his three appearances. He's coming off an overtime win in Detroit on Saturday, and he'll draw back-to-back starts for the first time this season. The Oilers have had a middling offense early in the year, scoring 3.10 goals per game, which ranks 16th in the league.