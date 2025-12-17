Ellis (concussion) will be reevaluated Friday, Bill Hoppe of the Olean Times Herald reports.

Barring any setbacks, Ellis could be cleared in time to rejoin the lineup versus the Islanders on Saturday, though there is no guarantee he would immediately slide into the starting crease. With the Sabres continuing to carry three netminders, fantasy managers can't trust that any of Ellis, Ukka-Pekka Luukkonen or Alex Lyon will get enough work to offer significant fantasy value.