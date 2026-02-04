Ellis made 31 saves in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Lightning on Tuesday.

He came within 15 seconds of getting the game to a shootout and earn a point, but Tampa Bay wired the winner in OT. Ellis had two straight wins prior to Tuesday and will remain the No. 2 man in Buffalo as long as Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (lower body) is sidelined. UPL will not be joining Finland for the 2026 Winter Olympics and time will tell if he'll be ready to return immediately after that break. Ellis is 2-0-1 in his last three games.