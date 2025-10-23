Ellis stopped 27 of 29 shots in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Red Wings.

Ellis stood tall against a tough opponent to come away with the win in his NHL debut. The 25-year-old was acquired by the Sabres prior to the start of the season when they claimed him off waivers from the Blues. Ellis has settled in as Alex Lyon's backup, but this strong performance could help Ellis gain more playing time. He doesn't have long to make an impression, as Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (lower body) is with AHL Rochester on a conditioning assignment. Expect Lyon and Ellis to split the Sabres' upcoming home-and-home set versus the Maple Leafs on Friday and Saturday.