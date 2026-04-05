Ellis turned away 20 of 23 shots on net in Saturday's 6-2 loss to Washington.

Ellis entered Saturday's contest in relief of Alex Lyon and put together a fair outing despite the loss. Overall, Ellis now holds a 7-4-1 record, a 3.13 GAA and an .895 save percentage across 14 games this season. Saturday's outing was the 25-year-old netminder's first appearance since the Olympic break, and he should likely see some more playing time now that the Sabres have qualified for the playoffs. His next chance to take the ice is Monday's home game against the Lightning.