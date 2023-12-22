Clifton picked up two assists while adding four hits, two shots on net, a blocked shot and a plus-5 rating in Thursday's 9-3 rout of the Maple Leafs.

The former Bruin hadn't been in the black in plus-minus all season until Thursday, when he erased a minus-4 mark in one fell swoop. Clifton has been a multi-category monster of late, producing seven assists, 15 hits, 11 blocked shots, six shots on goal, five PIM and a plus-8 rating over the last eight games, but the stay-at-home blueliner doesn't see power-play time and is tough to roster in fantasy formats that focus only on points.