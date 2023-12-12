Clifton posted two assists in Monday's 5-2 home win against the Coyotes.

Clifton ended up with a plus-2 rating, one shot on goal and three hits in 17:11 of ice time across 21 shifts. The 28-year-old rearguard is on quite the roll, posting four assists with a plus-4 rating during his current three-game point streak. The defenseman has posted points in three straight games for the first time since Oct. 12-17, 2022 as a member of the Bruins. He'll look to make it four straight games with a point on Wednesday night against the Avalanche.