Clifton notched an assist, three hits and two blocked shots in Friday's 5-2 win over the Golden Knights.

Clifton helped out on Casey Mittelstadt's game-tying goal in the third period. With five helpers over his last five games, Clifton has chipped in some unexpected offense from the third pairing. The 28-year-old has just seven assists all season while adding 63 hits, 44 PIM, 32 blocked shots, 21 shots on net and a minus-4 rating over 28 contests. He'll likely continue to play regularly, but he's not a player that should be relied on for point production.