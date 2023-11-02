Clifton is eligible to return to the lineup Friday against Philadelphia after serving his two-game suspension for an illegal check to the head of New Jersey's Nico Hischier on Oct. 27.

Clifton was back on the ice for Thursday's practice alongside Erik Johnson, according to Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550. The 28-year-old Clifton has one assist, 12 shots on goal. eight blocked shots and 23 hits in eight games this season. His expected return to the lineup Friday is projected to make Jacob Bryson a healthy scratch.