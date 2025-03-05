Clifton notched an assist, two shots on goal and four hits in Tuesday's 6-2 loss to the Sharks.

Clifton has played in just five of eight games since returning from an illness in early February. He's part of a rotation of defensemen to fill a third-pairing role, and he appears to have the favor of head coach Lindy Ruff currently. With a Henri Jokiharju trade being a possibility before Friday's deadline, Clifton's playing time could become steady, though it won't make him a factor in fantasy. The 29-year-old blueliner has nine assists, 40 shots on net, 150 hits, 78 blocked shots and 31 PIM over 51 outings in a mediocre campaign so far.