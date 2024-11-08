Clifton notched an assist, three hits and two blocked shots in Thursday's 6-1 win over the Rangers.

Clifton appears to be a regular on the Sabres' blue line -- he's been scratched in just one of the team's first 14 games. Henri Jokiharju and Mattias Samuelsson have fallen out of favor with leaky defense, and considering the Sabres have allowed just two goals over two games with those two out of the lineup, Clifton shouldn't be facing an immediate challenge for playing time. Clifton has three assists, 11 shots on net, 35 hits, 22 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating over 13 contests in a third-pairing role.