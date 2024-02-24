Clifton scored the game-winning goal in Friday's 2-1 victory over the Blue Jackets.

It was the 28-year-old defender's first goal in nearly a calendar year and first in a Sabres jersey, and it was also his first career GWG. Clifton snapped a 16-game point drought with the tally, but offense has never been a big part of his game. He's been a solid stay-at-home addition to Buffalo's blue line this season, racking up 141 hits, 79 blocked shots and 60 PIM in 54 contests with a plus-6 rating while also chipping in 12 points.