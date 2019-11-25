Play

Sheary collected an even-strength assist in Sunday's 5-2 win over Florida.

Sheary netted the primary helper on Jeff Skinner's opening goal and now has seven points in 19 games this season. It's been a disappointing campaign for the 27-year-old winger. Sheary has now gone 15 games without a goal, his last one coming Oct. 17.

