Sabres' Conor Sheary: Busts out of scoring skid
Sheary scored two goals and was plus-3 in Monday's 7-1 win over the Devils.
Sheary had gone 19 games without a goal prior to Monday. He had tallied twice on opening night and had three goals after four games until running into his lengthy scoring funk. The 27-year-old accumulated 55 goals over the previous three seasons and should be able to settle back in as a depth scorer for Buffalo with his slump behind him.
