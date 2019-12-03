Sheary scored two goals and was plus-3 in Monday's 7-1 win over the Devils.

Sheary had gone 19 games without a goal prior to Monday. He had tallied twice on opening night and had three goals after four games until running into his lengthy scoring funk. The 27-year-old accumulated 55 goals over the previous three seasons and should be able to settle back in as a depth scorer for Buffalo with his slump behind him.