Sabres' Conor Sheary: Collects apple
Sheary picked up an assist in Monday's victory over the Penguins.
Sheary got on the scoresheet in his first game against his former Penguins squad. He now has 11 points to his name in 21 games. He might not repeat the 53 points he posted playing alongside Sidney Crosby in 2016-17, but he's proving to be a reliable source of secondary scoring for the Sabres.
