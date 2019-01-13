Sabres' Conor Sheary: Collects assist
Sheary notched an assist in Saturday's loss to Tampa Bay.
Sheary has three helpers in his past five outings, despite being demoted to the fourth line. He remains on the second power-play unit, but hasn't produced a power-play point since Oct. 13. Despite the recent production, it's likely unsustainable until Sheary gets back in the top six.
