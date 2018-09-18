Sabres' Conor Sheary: Dealing with upper-body issue
Sheary is considered week-to-week due to an upper-body injury, according to the Sabres' injury report.
Sheary figures to miss at least the next three preseason contests, although the club could decide to keep him out until Opening Night on Oct. 4 versus Boston. The winger was looking at a top-six role alongside Casey Mittelstadt, but an extended absence prior to the regular season could see him fall to the third or fourth line in favor of Vladimir Sobotka.
