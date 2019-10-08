Sabres' Conor Sheary: Deemed day-to-day
Sheary (upper body) is considered day-to-day ahead of Wednesday's matchup with Montreal, Bill Hoppe of the Olean Times Herald reports.
Sheary has had a fantastic start to the campaign, notching two goals and one assist in three games while skating on the Sabres' third line and second power-play unit. If Sheary's unable to go against the Canadiens, Evan Rodrigues will likely draw in and make his season debut.
