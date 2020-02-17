Sabres' Conor Sheary: Delivers goal in win
Sheary netted a goal on five shots in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Maple Leafs.
Sheary gave the Sabres a 2-0 lead with his tally at 9:42 of the second period. He's picked up three points in his last six games after a six-game point drought. The 27-year-old has had a down year with 19 points and 86 shots through 52 contests, which puts him in serious danger of missing the 30-point mark for the first time since his rookie year.
