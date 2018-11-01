Sabres' Conor Sheary: Demoted to third line

Sheary will be playing on the third line in Thursday's game against the Senators.

Sheary has been a fixture in the top six, including ample time on Jack Eichel's wing, but will be skating on the third line alongside Vladimir Sobotka and Kyle Okposo. Sheary has just a lone assist in his past eight games, and only one goal in his past 10. He'll need to show more offensive consistency before getting back onto Eichel's line.