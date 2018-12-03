Sabres' Conor Sheary: Doubtful versus Predators
Sheary (upper body) was one of the last players off the ice following Monday's game-day skate and is expected to be sidelined versus Nashville, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.
It should also be noted that Sheary remains on injured reserve, per the NHL media site. Until the winger is officially activated, he will be stuck in the press box while Remi Ellie is slated to replace Sheary in the lineup versus the Preds.
