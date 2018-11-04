Sabres' Conor Sheary: Helps Swords gash Senators

Sheary added a goal and an assist to Buffalo's 9-2 home rout over Ottawa on Saturday.

Despite the Sabres scribbling the scoresheet with their highest single-game goal total since the 2017-18 campaign, there was only one power-play goal in the one-sided affair. Sheary didn't factor into that Jeff Skinner man-advantage tally, though he did pot a goal at even strength to complement a 5-on-5 apple late in the third period. Sheary's been shifted all around the lineup to try to spark his offensive game. He started the season on the top line with Jack Eichel, but was recently demoted to the third line, with his latest assignment being a second-line flanker opposite Sam Reinhart and with prized rookie Casey Mittelstadt at center.