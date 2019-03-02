Sabres' Conor Sheary: Huge night against former club
Sheary scored two goals -- the first on the power play, and the second the overtime winner -- and added an assist in Friday's 4-3 victory over the Penguins.
After spending his first three NHL seasons in Pittsburgh, Sheary headed to Buffalo and hasn't been as productive as he was in his breakout 2016-17 campaign, but the 26-year-old does have 11 goals and 29 points through 60 games -- one fewer point than he managed last year in 19 fewer contests. Given that he only had two points (both helpers) in his prior nine games, however, a repeat of this performance any time soon seems unlikely.
