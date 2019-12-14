Sabres' Conor Sheary: Ice time dwindling
Sheary played just 9:14 in Saturday's OT loss to the Islanders.
Sheary is seeing his role diminish. He played just 9:21 in Buffalo's win over Edmonton, followed by him being sent to the press box for a pair of games. Upon returning, he saw a season-low 9:14 of ice time against the Islanders. He's not playing in the top six forward group, making his fantasy stock take a hit. Best to avoid him until he can find his way back on Buffalo's second line.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.