Sheary played just 9:14 in Saturday's OT loss to the Islanders.

Sheary is seeing his role diminish. He played just 9:21 in Buffalo's win over Edmonton, followed by him being sent to the press box for a pair of games. Upon returning, he saw a season-low 9:14 of ice time against the Islanders. He's not playing in the top six forward group, making his fantasy stock take a hit. Best to avoid him until he can find his way back on Buffalo's second line.