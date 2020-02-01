Sheary is in the midst of a five-game points drought.

Sheary simply isn't having a good season by his standards. He has just 16 points in 45 appearances after posting 34 points in 78 games during 2018-19. The Sabres and fantasy owners alike are expecting Sheary to provide a little more secondary scoring. Instead his role is diminishing, as he played just 7:56 during Saturday's win against Columbus.