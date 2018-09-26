Sabres' Conor Sheary: Might practice Thursday

Sheary (upper body) could return to practice Thursday, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.

Sheary's impending return to practice is a good indication he'll be ready for Opening Night against the Bruins on Oct. 4. Where the winger slots into the lineup -- especially if he misses the final preseason clash with the Islanders on Friday -- remains to be seen. Originally slated for a top-six role, the Massachusetts native could get displaced by Vladimir Sobotka.